Ward gets the edge on power punches with 53 power punches while Kovalev landed 50 punches.

The judges had Ward leading at the time of the stoppage. Two judges had Ward ahead on the cards with 67-66, and the third judge had it at 68-65 for Kovalev.

Both the L.A. Times and columnist Dylan Hernandez had the fight scored 67-66 Kovalev.

The cards show just how close this fight was right until the stoppage.