Wilshire Country Club to host LPGA event in April

Wilshire Country Club will be the site of the LPGA’s return to Los Angeles in April, it was announced Wednesday.

The HUGEL-JTBC Open will be played April 19-22 at the Hancock Park club, which has hosted LPGA, PGA and Champions tournaments in the past.

The LPGA has not played a tournament in Los Angeles since the Office Depot Championship in 2005, although the Kia Classic was played at Industry Hills Golf Club in 2011 before returning the following year to San Diego County.

“We’re excited to be part of the LPGA’s return to Los Angeles and look forward to engaging with community, business and civic leaders to put on a world-class event,” J.S. Kang, the new tournament’s director, said in a news release at lpga.com.

The $1.5-million HUGEL-JTBC Open will be a 72-hole tournament sponsored by HUGEL, a South Korea-based maker of beauty products, and JTBC, which is a Korean cable television network that has broadcast rights for the LPGA.

“We’re very excited to take the LPGA back to Los Angeles and historic Wilshire Country Club, adding to the Tour’s already prominent presence in Southern California,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in the LPGA’s news release. “We want to thank our good friends at HUGEL, JTBC and Eiger Marketing Group for providing us the opportunity to bring the stars of golf’s global tour to the heart of Hollywood and put on a show in one of the largest broadcast markets in the world.”

The HUGEL-JTBC Open is the fourth LPGA event to be played in California, joining the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, the Kia Classic in Carlsbad and an as-yet-to-be-named tournament in San Francisco scheduled for April 25-29.

“Wilshire Country Club is a strong proponent of women’s golf, and our members are honored and excited about today’s announcement,” said David Damus, president of Wilshire Country Club. “Hosting the LPGA at Wilshire is a great opportunity for golf enthusiasts throughout Southern California to witness the best female golfers in the world.”

Wire services and internet reports contributed to this article.