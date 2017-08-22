Ticket sales to Mayweather-McGregor pick up, setting record

Call it a circus, a farce or a sham, but ticket sales for Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight may have surpassed the $72-million live-gate record set by Mayweather’s 2015 victory over Manny Pacquiao.

“I’m very confident we’re going to break that. We’re still four days out and people aren’t even in town,” Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO, told The Times on Tuesday morning.

Ellerbe said he was still awaiting an official report on box-office sales.

Ken Solky of lasvegastickets.com, considered an expert on the ticket market, estimated Tuesday that only about 1,000 tickets remain on the open market, meaning the Mayweather-Pacquiao record has likely been beaten.

“Those other tickets — like the block the MGM will release to its players — is money that’s already in the bank, so I think they do have that live-gate record right now,” Solky said. “I would believe there’s more than $70 million in the box office as we speak.”

UFC President Dana White said two weeks ago that more than $60 million in ticket sales had been processed.

“That record’s not an issue. We’ve broken every record with the exception of Floyd’s own records,” said Ellerbe, who's also hoping to surpass the 4.6 million pay-per-view buys of Mayweather-Pacquiao. “We’re ecstatic.”

Solky, who presides over sales on the secondary market, said the cheapest tickets available for the fight are going for around $1,600, after dropping to $1,350 recently.

“Anything that got down that low was quickly purchased,” he said, adding that the face value of the lower-end tickets in the upper bowl of T-Mobile Arena range from $500 to $2,500.

Solky said Mayweather-McGregor has fostered a culture of novice ticket brokers.

“Some sought an opportunity with the sole purpose of making a buck. It didn’t turn out their way,” he said, relaying a story of a buyer who purchased six tickets for $3,500 each, but can’t take possession of his tickets from Ticketmaster until Thursday.

“He doesn’t have a home for them yet and he’s seeing how others with the $3,500 seats are willing to take less for them. These guys aren’t in the business like we are. He bought the seats to speculate, but it’s not that easy.”

Solky said he’s moving tickets and expects to sell many more as visitors from Britain and Ireland arrive to support Ireland’s UFC champion, McGregor.

“As for the tickets that are left, I’d describe this as the calm before the storm,” Solky said.