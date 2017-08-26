A look back at Floyd Mayweather's last fake fight

Saturday night’s mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor for the world’s P.T. Barnum title belt has fascinated America like few mismatches in recent sports history. What would the brilliant Pulitzer Prize-winning L.A. Times sports columnist Jim Murray have said about this? Why, it’s the Titanic and the iceberg.

And the iceberg always wins.

But it also harkens back to another circus that Mayweather was involved in: Wrestlemania 24 at Orlando’s Citrus Bowl on March 30, 2008.

The diminutive, by comparison, Mayweather was going up against The Big Show (real name Paul Donald Wright II), whose stats were said to be 7 feet and almost 400 pounds of both muscle and the opposite of muscle. Any way you look at it, he was a big guy. It was a no-disqualification match, of course.

I was there to cover and coordinate coverage of that event for our sister newspaper, the Orlando Sentinel, which did near record digital numbers that night — but nothing like The Times should do Saturday, with its world-best digital coverage of the Mayweather-McGregor fight.) I was a legitimate journalist at an illegitimate event, but I was more than OK with it.

I grew up watching championship wrestling from Florida every Saturday afternoon. There was the golden voice of Gordon Solie, the Vin Scully, Chick Hearn and Bob Miller of pro wrestling all rolled into one. He may have invented the phrases “squared circle” and “crimson mask,” but even if he didn’t, I give him credit for them.

My colleague Houston Mitchell and I were among the first mainstream journalists to blow the lid off steroid and drug abuse in pro wrestling on the front page of The Times in 1992. Looking back, it might have been one of the biggest no-brainer, obvious stories ever.

So I knew that there was absolutely no question the Mayweather-Show match, along with every other one on the card, was an absolute “work” (code for fake).

The promoters had to come up with an ending that allowed both commodities — wrestling and boxing — to appear to be winners.

Here’s how they did it.

Mayweather started with the style we’ve grown accustomed to, running around the ring, alluding contact like a live chicken that knows it’s on the menu for that night. Mayweather connected with some body shots, a big target, and even caught Show on the jaw. At one point, he stopped for a drink of water as Show lumbered about the ring.

Show then headed for a corner and took out one of Mayweather’s entourage and dragged another into the ring. Mayweather just watched until he finally started hitting Show. The big guy lifted Mayweather, who was able to get on Show’s back and apply a sleeper hold, which is really just a chokehold from behind.

Show eventually dumped Mayweather to the ground and started beating on him. Mayweather’s entourage, fearing the mythical worst, dragged the champ from the ring. But Show went after him, swatting away the entourage and dragging Mayweather back to the ring.

Show was about to conduct a choke-slam, which is just what it sounds like, when Mayweather got hit with a chair by one of the entourage. Show choke-slams the helper, and then Mayweather hits Show with a chair. Show blocks a second chair shot, but Mayweather retaliates with a low blow. Mayweather then hits Show with a few more chair shots.

Finally, Mayweather goes to what’s left of his entourage, pulls out a pair of brass knuckles and floors Show with a right. (Note to self: If in a fight, brass knuckles work better than a chair or multiple chairs.)

Show is counted out, and Mayweather wins. The crowd, said to be 74,635 (but wrestling crowds are sometimes counted the same as inauguration crowds) didn’t like the result.

The match lasted 11 minutes and 40 seconds.

That was Mayweather’s last fake fight.

With millions of state-regulated dollars having been bet on Saturday night’s fight, surely the organizers can’t be pulling a “work.”

But if in the fifth or so round, heretofore dominated by Mayweather, McGregor pulls some illegal MMA move and knocks Mayweather down and a disqualification ensues, you wonder how many people are going to think that it turned out well for both sports.

Boxing gets the win and dominates the fight. Mixed martial arts gets to keep the tough guy’s street-fighting reputation. And both sports get to keep our money.

Nah, could never happen.