Before betting on Conor McGregor, remember Vasyl Lomachenko

The betting lines for Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor have narrowed to where a $100 wager on the Irish mixed-martial artist would produce a relatively modest profit of $325 if he wins.

That might still be enough to entice potential gamblers to roll the dice on McGregor. But before doing so, they should consider the case of Vasyl Lomachenko.

Remember, McGregor has never boxed professionally in his life.

McGregor has one fewer professional fight than Lomachenko did when he entered the ring against Orlando Salido on March 14, 2014.

A hard-nosed, workman-like fighter, Salido was a world champion, but he was no Mayweather. Lomachenko, meanwhile, had a significantly more extensive boxing background than McGregor has now. Still, Salido's experience was enough to earn him a split decision victory over Lomachenko.

Lomachenko was one of the greatest amateur fighters of all-time, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with a record of 396-1. He thought his amateur experience would allow him to skip the early stages of professional development and, to some degree, he has been right. Today, with only 10 professional fights to his name, Lomachenko is already considered one of the five best fighters at any weight class.