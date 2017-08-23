Despite lack of recent knockouts, Mayweather says McGregor is heading for the canvas

Other than Floyd Mayweather’s punch in 2011, when he knocked out Victor Ortiz off a break, the 49-0 boxer hasn’t knocked anyone out since his impressive 2007 finish of Ricky Hatton.

Now, on the eve of Saturday’s unique boxing match, Mayweather is saying he’ll produce his 27th career knockout against UFC champion Conor McGregor.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll see about that,” McGregor said. “Statistics show he’s full of crap.”

Mayweather said he’s motivated to show, in what he says will be his final bout, the “fast hands, fast feet and tremendous mind” that made him the best pound-for-pound fighter of his generation.

“This fight is not going the distance, I’m telling y’all,” Mayweather said. “No matter what he says.”

At Las Vegas sports books, the over/under for rounds fought is 9.5 and Mayweather is a 10/13 favorite to win by knockout.

“Floyd’s going to knock Conor out,” said Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “I’m convinced of that. He’s not going to play around. If the opportunity is there, he’s going to seize the moment.”