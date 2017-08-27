Less-than-capacity crowd still paid dividends for Mayweather-McGregor gate

The T-Mobile Arena attendance Saturday for the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight was 14,623, about 6,000 shy of the capacity crowd for the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout in May.

“You’re not going to always get it right,” Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told the Los Angeles Times Saturday night after the bout.

“It’s all about delivery. The fans who were here enjoyed themselves.”

Mayweather’s powerful manager Al Haymon set prices for UFC champion McGregor’s pro boxing debut that matched Mayweather’s 2015 victory over seven-division champion Manny Pacquiao -- $10,000 for floor seats, and nothing in the lower bowl for less than $3,500.

One section appeared mostly empty in the building, and the massive number of Irish seen on The Strip were noticeably not represented the arena.

Yet, the prices did accomplish the intended goal.

Mayweather said after the bout that the money generated from the bout set a new live-gate record fro combat sports of nearly $80 million..