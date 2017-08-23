Experts predict Mayweather-McGregor fight to attract record amount bet on boxing

Money rains down on Floyd Mayweather, front left, and Conor McGregor during a media event in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 13.

The men who run Nevada’s largest sports books predict the betting on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight will exceed the money wagered on Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao two years ago.

Jay Kornegay, director of the Westgate Superbook, said he and his gaming colleagues have concluded Mayweather-McGregor betting in the state could reach $70 million; Mayweather-Pacquiao did $50 million.

The Super Bowl, by comparison, has generated about $120 million in wagers in recent years.

Mayweather (49-0), attempting to close his storied career in his richest bout to date, stands as a minus-550 favorite, while bettors have swarmed toward UFC champion McGregor to make him just a 4/1 underdog.

“Most of the tickets — 95% — are on McGregor, but 80% of the money is on Mayweather,” Kornegay said. “There’s a few things that are driving that: The UFC fan base are being UFC fans. They want the UFC fighter to win and they get a price for it. There’s also dislike for Mayweather. Third, the price of the fight always attracts attention on the underdog.”

Kornegay said he’s participated in repeated conversations like this at the betting window:

“Mayweather’s going to kill him. It’s such a joke, ridiculous. What do I have to bet on Mayweather?”

Kornegay responds: “Based on $100, sir, you have to bet $550 to win $100 — you’d get $650 back.”

Bettor: “What if I bet McGregor?”

Kornegay: “For every $100 you bet, you win $400 and collect $500.”

Bettor: “Give me McGregor.”

The McGregor support is startling considering Mayweather made former four-division champion Miguel Cotto a 7/1 underdog in 2012. Marcos Maidana, who gave Mayweather a difficult time in their first 2014 meeting, was a 9/1 underdog in that bout.

Kornegay said the volume of bets “is different, because you’re attracting two fan bases. Pacquiao and Mayweather was only boxing. This is a clash of titans. The new kid on the block, UFC, versus the traditionalists of boxing.

“That’s why we’re seeing record numbers.”

Although there are more dollars on Mayweather, the sports books need him to win due to the liability of potentially paying off all the bets made on McGregor, who depending when someone placed a bet, is anywhere between a 4/1 to 7/1 underdog.

“I’m very comfortable going into the fight needing Mayweather,” Kornegay said.

The over/under for rounds fought in the bout is 9.5, with the under listed as a slight minus-170 favorite and the over paying $145 on a $100 bet.

Westgate and other Nevada books are also offering proposition bets that include:

--McGregor winning by decision: 25/1

--Mayweather winning by knockout: 10/13

--McGregor by knockout: 4/1

--Mayweather by decision: 19/10

--Draw: 40/1.

Bettors can select the round they believe either fighter will win by knockout. For Mayweather, a bet pays 12/1 odds on rounds one, three, four, five, seven, eight and nine. McGregor’s odds for a knockout victory increase steadily as the fight goes on, from 20/1 in the first round to 25/1 through the fourth round, 50/1 in rounds seven and eight, and 100/1 in the final three rounds.