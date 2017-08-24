Mayweather says he'll bet the most he ever has on himself

Boxing doesn’t operate with the sanctity of other sports, so not only is Floyd Mayweather Jr. allowed to bet on himself, he’s permitted to say he’s prepared to place the largest wager he’s ever made on himself.

“You guys will see the betting ticket, don’t worry,” Mayweather told The Times in anticipation of his Saturday night bout at T-Mobile Arena.

If he were to place the bet Thursday morning, Mayweather, as a minus-600 favorite to defeat UFC champion Conor McGregor, could wager $600 to win $100.

The most he's ever bet on himself is $750,000 years ago.

He’s been less public about such wagers since, but he’s a well-known sports gambler, often posting winning tickets on social media.

McGregor, who has sought to flash his own wealth in a Mayweather style, told The Times he wasn’t sure if he would bet on himself.

“Maybe, I don’t know,” McGregor said. “I think he has a big-time gambling problem from seeing the forms. He shows what the winnings are, not what the losses are. That’s why he’s in this position he’s in and he had to take this fight.”

McGregor was referring to Mayweather’s recent request to postpone paying an IRS bill in excess of $20 million, citing insufficient liquidity until he earns possibly in excess of $300 million for fighting McGregor.

“Look, I’m focused on the fight,” McGregor said. “Not gambling.”

And when someone asked him what Mayweather will learn from this fight, McGregor answered, “Be smarter with your money.”