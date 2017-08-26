Mayweather vs. McGregor: Gervonta Davis wins controversial co-feature

Floyd Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis was given a tremendous opportunity to advance his career when he was placed in the co-main event position for the Mayweather-McGregor card. It isn't clear whether the 22-year-old fully appreciated or capitalized on that opportunity, but he picked up a victory either way over Francisco Fonseca.

The troubles started on Friday when Davis missed weight for fight and lost his IBF junior lightweight title on the scale. During the fight, Davis didn't appear at his best. Fonseca was the more active fighter, landing 86 of 309 punches while Davis landed 104 of 260. Davis landed the harder shots but didn't dominate as the massive favorite.

The finish to the fight created further problems for Davis. Fonseca went down from an illegal punch to the back of the head. Davis then shoved Fonseca for good measure on the ground, and Fonseca was counted out. Davis was loudly booed by the crowd after being declared the winner and then in the post-fight interview. Davis improves to 19-0 while Fonseca falls to 19-1-1.

With the undercard complete, Mayweather vs. McGregor is next.