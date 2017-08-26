Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:
- Hernandez: Mayweather vs. McGregor is more farce that fight
- Pugmire: McGregor, Mayweather offer one last bit of drama before settling it in the ring
- Plaschke: Spectacle or sham? Mayweather-McGregor is outside the box and we can't look away
- Graphic: Side by side: What’s going down when Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Gervonta Davis wins controversial co-feature
|Todd Martin
Floyd Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis was given a tremendous opportunity to advance his career when he was placed in the co-main event position for the Mayweather-McGregor card. It isn't clear whether the 22-year-old fully appreciated or capitalized on that opportunity, but he picked up a victory either way over Francisco Fonseca.
The troubles started on Friday when Davis missed weight for fight and lost his IBF junior lightweight title on the scale. During the fight, Davis didn't appear at his best. Fonseca was the more active fighter, landing 86 of 309 punches while Davis landed 104 of 260. Davis landed the harder shots but didn't dominate as the massive favorite.
The finish to the fight created further problems for Davis. Fonseca went down from an illegal punch to the back of the head. Davis then shoved Fonseca for good measure on the ground, and Fonseca was counted out. Davis was loudly booed by the crowd after being declared the winner and then in the post-fight interview. Davis improves to 19-0 while Fonseca falls to 19-1-1.
With the undercard complete, Mayweather vs. McGregor is next.