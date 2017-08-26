Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off in Las Vegas at approximately 8:55 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. We will have continual coverage leading up to the match and live round-by-round coverage of the fight itself.
The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke:
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Time for the penultimate fight
|John Cherwa
One fight closer to the main event.
Boy, am I ever a fan of Sweden’s Jack the Ripper? Which in Swedish is Jack Uppskäraren. Thank you Google translate.
He beat the other guy in five rounds. Second of three undercard fights. Gives us a chance to get the main event on earlier.
Sometime during the fight, we saw Conor McGregor enter the arena. He didn’t have earbuds in and was dressed rather well. Don’t know what that means.
Can’t say I actually saw the stoppage. You know, trip to the fridge, man about a horse, all those sorts of things. The second fight is kind of like the third song in a concert, time to visit the concession stand and take care of business.
But anyway you look at it, we’re happy.
Now we have to wait to see how long until the penultimate fight. Penultimate is actually one of my favorite words. It means next to last but a lot of people fixate on the “ultimate” part of that word. There is nothing ultimate in penultimate.
What am I doing? Stretching, just like the Showtime announcers.
Jim Gray is interviewing Conor McGregor in the dressing room. McGregor has his forearm and wrists taped but is still wearing a shirt, tie and vest. An interesting look. He’s speaking calmly while he chews gum. (Umm … Juicy Fruit. Get the movie reference?)
Let’s get rolling and get that penultimate fight in the ring.