McGregor dismisses speculation he'll have trouble making weight

Conor McGregor has shot down speculation from Floyd Mayweather Jr. that the Irishman is struggling to make weight as Friday’s 3 p.m. weigh-in approaches.

“Let him keep praying — praying for weight, praying for fatigue, praying for me to take a back step,” McGregor responded. “All he’s doing is praying. But he’s praying to the new god of boxing.”

Mayweather, a master of psychological tactics, said that by watching McGregor bicycle through the desert and other inside information, he thinks his opponent is scrambling to meet the 154-pound limit.

McGregor has never missed weight, although he looked drained in December 2015, when he met the UFC featherweight limit of 145 pounds before knocking out champion Jose Aldo in 13 seconds the next night. It ended Aldo's 10-year unbeaten streak.

“I know every detail of a fighter, every detail that goes on in their camp,” Mayweather said. “If he [makes weight], he does. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said the contract stipulates an undisclosed financial penalty if either fighter misses weight. However, the fight would proceed even if McGregor is over.

“Conor McGregor’s going to make the weight, trust me,” Ellerbe said. “I’m not remotely concerned about that. He’s a professional, and he’s always shown he’s going to make weight.”