Mayweather-McGregor live updates: Mayweather scores TKO win
Floyd Mayweather Jr. used his superior boxing skills and stamina to defeat a game but outmatched Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round during a super-welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The best from Times boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnists Dylan Hernandez and Bill Plaschke leading up to the fight:

Round 10: Mayweather scores TKO win over McGregor

Mayweather is landing several strong punches and it looks like this is going to end. Ref Robert Byrd stops the fight with McGregor almost out on his feet. 

Mayweather gets the win, but McGregor showed amazing heart.

 

 

