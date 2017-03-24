latimes.com
NCAA tournament updates: UCLA vs. Kentucky
Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.

UCLA
Memphis, Tenn.

The Wildcats finish off the Bruins, 86-75

Ben Bolch
UCLA guard Bryce Alford checks the scoreboard late in the second half. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
The nation’s highest-scoring team found out what it felt like to get overrun at the worst possible time.

UCLA was trampled in the second half Friday night, its star freshmen unable to keep pace with their Kentucky counterparts. Now the Wildcats will move on while at least two Bruins may play their next games in the NBA.

The third-seeded Bruins were no match for the second-seeded Wildcats in a rematch between the teams, an 86-75 setback in an NCAA tournament South Regional semifinal ending their season far short of the intended destination.

Kentucky (32-5) will play top-seeded North Carolina on Sunday in the regional final. The Tar Heels defeated Butler, 92-80, in an earlier regional semifinal.

Latest updates

