Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become first all-female broadcast duo in NFL history

Veteran sports journalists Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will make history Thursday night when they provide commentary and analysis during the Amazon Prime broadcast of the Rams’ game against the Minnesota Vikings.
They will be the first all-female broadcast duo ever for an NFL game. The Rams-Vikings game will be the first of 11 games Storm and Kremer will call for Amazon Prime this season.
“We will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football,” Kremer said in a statement released by Amazon Prime on Tuesday morning.
Last year, ESPN’s Beth Mowins became the first female broadcaster to call a nationally televised NFL game when she teamed up with Rex Ryan in the “Monday Night Football” booth for a Week 1 game between the Chargers and Denver Broncos.
Kremer, chief correspondent for the NFL Network, has been honored with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. She has worked more than 25 Super Bowls, according to her NFL Network bio.
“I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea,” Storm said in the statement. “A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner.”
Storm, who was named one of AdWeek’s “30 Most Powerful Women in Sports,” is an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter, including a “Monday Night Football” edition.
“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years.”
Viewers of the game on Amazon Prime will have four audio options during the broadcast. in addition to Kremer-Storm, they can also choose the Fox broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, as well as Spanish-language announcers and a British broadcast team.
Count Rams punter Johnny Hekker among those excited about the historic Kremer-Storm option.
“What an honor to be a part of this game,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.