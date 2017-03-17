UCLA surges in second half to defeat Kent State, 97-80

For more than 30 minutes Friday night, UCLA appeared in danger of a first this season: a bad loss.

The Bruins struggled mightily on defense against a heavy underdog, allowing Kent State to hang around until an amazing run of accuracy carried third-seeded UCLA to a 97-80 victory over the 14th-seeded Golden Flashes in an NCAA tournament first-round game at the Golden 1 Center.

The Bruins made 12 consecutive field goals and 13 of 14 starting midway through the second half, finally pulling away toward the end of the run after their lead had remained stuck in single digits because of their inabilty to get stops.

UCLA power forward TJ Leaf had 23 points and six rebounds and point guard Lonzo Ball had 15 points and three assists while playing through a bruised right hip sustained late in the first half and with white tape over the left thumb he strained last week.

The Bruins (30-4) will play sixth-seeded Cincinnati (30-5) in the second round on Sunday.

Part of UCLA’s problem was the absence of freshman forward Ike Anigbogu, who missed the game after spraining his left foot in practice Tuesday. He was listed as day to day, meaning he could possibly play in the next round.

Ball surpassed Larry Drew II to become UCLA’s single-season all-time leader in assists when he found Aaron Holiday for a layup midway through the second half to give the Bruins a 63-53 lead. He finished with three assists to give him 257 this season.

UCLA center Thomas Welsh added 16 points and eight rebounds and Aaron Holiday added 15 points off the bench. The Bruins shot 63% to Kent State’s 44%.

Jaylin Walker finished with 23 points for the Golden Flashes (22-14), who had 15 offensive rebounds to UCLA’s six and won the battle of second-chance points, 15-4.

Leaf staged a personal showcase in the first half. He threw down a vicious one-handed dunk in transition, made two three-pointers as well as an up-and-under layup and a running jumper while getting fouled on the way to 16 points before halftime.

Ball also got off to a strong start with 10 points in the first half, escaping serious injury after getting undercut and landing awkwardly on his right hip shortly before halftime. He was diagnosed with a bruise but remained in the game, missing the subsequent free throw.

Ball’s early highlights included a dunk off an alley-oop pass from Holiday and a layup in which he cradled the ball in his right arm before somehow flipping it into the basket while being fouled.

The Bruins were in control practically from tipoff, scoring the game’s first eight points while Kent State missed 10 of its first 11 shots.

UCLA would extend its cushion to 17 points before the Golden Flashes surged back to close their deficit to 47-39 by halftime despite shooting only 37.5% to UCLA’s 60.6%. Part of the comeback was attributable to Kent State holding a 10-3 edge to that point in offensive rebounds, which led to an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Get more of Ben Bolch’s work and follow him on Twitter @latbbolch