Jeanie Buss thwarts initial efforts from brothers to take over the Lakers

Jeanie Buss has thwarted an effort by her brothers, Jim and Johnny, to oust her as the Lakers president and controlling owner as the behind the scenes battle for control of the franchise moved into the courtroom.

Attorneys for Jeanie Buss sought a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday to prevent the brothers from holding a meeting next week to elect a new board of directors for the team that didn’t include her. In order to be the controlling owner, she has to be a director.

“This is no doubt the beginning and not the end of the game-playing,” Adam Streisand, the attorney for Jeanie Buss, told The Times. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on. This is a legal strategy doomed for failure.”

The family trust that controls the team can elect three of the board’s five members.

The brothers withdrew the request in court Friday after Jeanie Buss asked for the restraining order.

Two weeks ago, she removed Jim Buss as vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers as wide-ranging changes that included naming Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations. Johnny Buss oversees corporate development for the Lakers.

“Everything she’s trying to do could be undone,” Streisand said.

Jeanie Buss took control of the franchise on the death of her father, Jerry Buss, in 2013.

A probate court trial to resolve the matter is scheduled for May.