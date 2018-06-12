Lakers' Lonzo Ball underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee

Lonzo Ball had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee in early May and was able to get back on the court for basketball activities last week. Ball did not have any new setbacks, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly, but the procedure was to help the knee fully recover from the injuries he suffered during the season.
Ball missed about six weeks because of a sprained left medial collateral ligament and later with a left knee bruise. The Lakers initially termed the injuries as minor, but later it became apparent Ball’s injuries were more serious than they initially thought.
Ball is not expected to need surgery on the knee.
ESPN first reported Ball’s procedure.
“I just got back [on the court]” he told ESPN. “But I have been lifting weights. Nothing stopped me from doing that. I just got back on the court though, but everything is feeling good.
“Just basically took time [to let the knee heal]. They [treated] it and it feels good now.”
Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game in his rookie season. The Lakers started him immediately after drafting him second overall last summer.
Ball missed 30 games last season because of injury. He missed six games with a shoulder sprain he suffered on Dec. 23. Ball returned for five games before spraining his left MCL. He returned after the All Star game then played in 16 games before the bruise ended his season.
In his exit meeting with the Lakers, Ball said President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka stressed that they wanted Ball to increase his strength so that he could recover faster from injuries.
“I want to play 82 games next year,” Ball said in April. “This year I played 52 and it has to come from the weight room.”