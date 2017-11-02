Lakers rally, but Damian Lillard sinks dagger in final second

Damian Lillard stepped back for the move with which he’s broken so many hearts.

The Lakers had fought back from a near-20 point deficit. They swarmed the Trail Blazers shooters. They got into passing lanes. They started hitting some shots late. With 15.5 seconds left, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three-pointer to gave the Lakers a chance.

With 0.7 seconds left, Lillard made a perfect three-pointer to give the Trail Blazers a 113-110 win. The Lakers have lost 13 games in a row to the Trail Blazers, and have not won in Portland since 2014. This is their only trip to the Moda Center this year, so that streak will last at least until the 2018-19 season.

Lillard scored 32 points while Jusuf Nurkic added 28 for Portland. The Lakers were led by Brook Lopez, who scored 27 points. Kyle Kuzma scored a career-high 22 points.

As they tend to do, the Lakers fell behind big in the first quarter – by as many as 18 points. Portland made 15 of 21 shots and six of seven three-pointers. They weren’t all uncontested looks, but cut into what had been a very strong Lakers defense. The Lakers, meanwhile, attempted five three-pointers and missed all of them.

After one quarter, Portland led 41-23.

But the Lakers trusted their defense. They swarmed the Trail Blazers, especially in the paint, frustrating Portland in ways that didn’t always show up on the stat sheet. Their statistics, though, showed a positive trend. The Lakers cut Portland’s lead to four at halftime, outscoring them 37 to 25 in the second quarter.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lakers trailed 87-85 and had seven steals, six blocked shots and only five turnovers.

Neither team gave in easily in the fourth quarter and neither team gave anything up easily, either.

Kuzma tied the game to start the fourth quarter, then after a back-and-forth tug of war, he gave the Lakers the lead with a three-pointer with 10:13 left in the game. It was only the Lakers’ second three-pointer of the game. At that point they had gone 2 of 12 from deep.

Kuzma’s last bucket came with 1:08 left in the game, when he gave the Lakers a 107-106 lead. Portland took it back with Lillard’s heroics. Kuzma took the Lakers final shot, but his three-point attempt hit the rim and bounced away.

