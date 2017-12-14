Lakers put up a fight against the Cavaliers but fall 121-112

If the mission was to show LeBron James that the Lakers team he could join in free agency next year was a young group of talented players who cared about competing and had pride in their games and whom he could help take to the next level, they did that for a while on Thursday night.

Brandon Ingram caught fire early and scored 26 points through three quarters. Lonzo Ball neared a triple double with 13 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Rookies Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma reached double figures scoring. They all pestered James and his elite band of Eastern Conference kings, and even when the Cavaliers went on back-breaking runs, the Lakers didn’t fold.

The Cavaliers (21-8) beat the Lakers 121-112 at Quicken Loans Arena, dropping the Lakers to 10-17. But as recruiting pitches go, Thursday’s wasn’t bad.

James began the day by avoiding the subject on everyone’s mind. He almost never shirks his duties to speak to reporters at some point before a game. James typically addresses reporters after shootaround, with some rare exceptions. He declined on Thursday morning and didn’t speak until after the game.

That led to more speculation about what James’ silence could mean.

Since before last summer, rumors of his interest in the Lakers have swirled, and the Lakers’ interest has been obvious. They hoarded salary cap space during free agency, willing to sign only one-year deals — big ones for the right player, but no more than one year. They used about $18 million of available money to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose agent Rich Paul is James’ long-time agent and confidante.

Part of the caveat to James’ interest, though, was that he could join a team prepared to make a championship run. The Lakers have been clear they want to bring in two stars in free agency next year, and add them to what they see as a talented young core.

What matters, though, is how free agents see that young core. On Thursday, James saw a group who lived up to its billing.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli