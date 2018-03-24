Grizzlies put up a fight but Kyle Kuzma finishes strong to lift Lakers to the win

Kyle Kuzma went on a 7-0 run by himself in the fourth quarter that gave the Lakers their first lead since the first play of the game.

The Grizzlies still made the Lakers work for it, but the Lakers prevailed, 100-93, to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday at the FedEx Forum.

Kuzma scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, making nine of 21 shots overall to go along with 10 rebounds. Julius Randle scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 with four rebounds and Lonzo Ball notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

Ball was two rebounds shy of his third triple-double of the season, but he continued his streak of games in which he made only one three-pointer. On Saturday, Ball made one-of-six long-range shots.

The Grizzlies were coming off a game they lost by 61 points to the Charlotte Hornets, and that kind of team can be dangerous.

The last time the Lakers faced a team that had just been embarrassed, it was the Orlando Magic, who were coming off a game in which they allowed James Harden a triple-double and 60 points. The Magic then beat the Lakers by 22 points.

Lakers coach Luke Walton warned his players of the danger of facing a team looking to avenge their pride. They got the Grizzlies’ best shot early.

Memphis led by 17 points in the first quarter. At halftime that lead had been cut to five and by the start of the fourth quarter the game was tied at 71.

CAPTION Runners crossed the finish line with excitement at the 33rd Los Angeles Marathon. (Video by Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Runners crossed the finish line with excitement at the 33rd Los Angeles Marathon. (Video by Christina House / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Runners crossed the finish line with excitement at the 33rd Los Angeles Marathon. (Video by Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Runners crossed the finish line with excitement at the 33rd Los Angeles Marathon. (Video by Christina House / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Leo Hiroshi Kato from Nagoya, Japan. This is his first time at the L.A. Marathon and he plans to play a tune every 3 miles. Leo Hiroshi Kato from Nagoya, Japan. This is his first time at the L.A. Marathon and he plans to play a tune every 3 miles. CAPTION Justin Turner, the Dodgers' No. 3 hitter, batted .322 with 21 home runs last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and leading the team with a .945 OPS. Justin Turner, the Dodgers' No. 3 hitter, batted .322 with 21 home runs last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and leading the team with a .945 OPS. CAPTION Competitors sing, dance, have fun Competitors sing, dance, have fun CAPTION Trailblazers defeat Bishop Montgomery Trailblazers defeat Bishop Montgomery

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli