Five takeaways from the Lakers' 100-93 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

3.) Deng has not played the last 71 games for the Lakers, which made the logistical gymnastics the Lakers had to engage in because of his injury a little silly. They called him questionable, but the Lakers have already determined he won't play for the rest of the season. For most of that season, Deng has been inactive. But this month, with the Lakers' injuries mounting, they have been forced to keep Deng active because of a minimum number of required active players, opening the possibility that an opposing coach could choose Deng to shoot free throws if a fouled player is injured and can't take his. That's the only difference when Deng is active with an injury vs. active without one. He was no more or less likely to play in either scenario.