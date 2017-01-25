Lakers' Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell chosen for NBA's Rising Stars Challenge

Two Lakers will be part of this year's Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. Rookie Brandon Ingram and second-year player D'Angelo Russell were both invited to participate, the NBA announced.

This will be Russell’s second year in the game.

Ingram has started 15 games for the Lakers, most recently at point guard when Russell was out with a right knee and calf injury. Russell's participation in the game could be affected if his injury lingers. The game will be played Feb. 17.

The event used to pit rookies against NBA sophomores, but two years ago the format changed so American first- and second-year NBA players faced international first- and second-year NBA players in the game.

Last year, Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson joined Russell in the game. Russell had 22 points with seven assists, while Clarkson scored 25 points, with five rebounds and five assists.

This season the American team will also include Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana's Myles Turner, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss, Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon, Charlotte's Frank Kaminsky, Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor and San Antonio's Jonathon Simmons.

The international team will include Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and Dario Saric (Croatia); Denver’s Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Emmanuel Mudiay (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Jamal Murray (Canada); the New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia); Utah’s Danté Exum (Australia) and Trey Lyles (Canada); New Orleans’ Buddy Hield (Bahamas); and Oklahoma City’s Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania).

Jokic and Porzingis were members of the 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie first team.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli