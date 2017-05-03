Luol Deng has outpatient surgery to repair offseason pectoral injury

Lakers forward Luol Deng had successful surgery on Wednesday morning to repair an injury to his right pectoral muscle, the Lakers announced.
Deng suffered the injury while working out in the offseason. It did not affect him during the season. He went home a few hours after the outpatient surgery, and he expects to be healthy well before the start of training camp in the final week of September.
Last summer Deng signed a four-year, $72-million contract with the Lakers, making him the team’s highest-paid player.
Deng played in 56 games, starting 49 of them. The Lakers replaced Deng with rookie Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup on Feb. 6. He played in a reserve role for seven games before being shut down for the remainder of the season so the Lakers could give more time to their young players.
He averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.
Personnel moves
Several members of the Lakers support staff are no longer with the organization.
Strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco resigned this week. His assistant, Sean Light, was let go as part of the Lakers’ reorganization of their basketball operations departments.
Tania Jolly, a longtime assistant to the Lakers front office, was also let go two weeks ago. As the coordinator of basketball operations, arranging the Lakers’ travel schedule was among her obligations.
The Lakers also parted ways with Rondre Jackson, their director of player development. Jackson’s responsibilities included aiding the players with their off-court lives. He arranged many of the non-basketball activities they participated in during the season, such as the team trip to Lackland Air Force Base during the team’s April trip to San Antonio.
Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli