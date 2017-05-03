Luol Deng has outpatient surgery to repair offseason pectoral injury

Lakers forward Luol Deng had successful surgery on Wednesday morning to repair an injury to his right pectoral muscle, the Lakers announced.

Deng suffered the injury while working out in the offseason. It did not affect him during the season. He went home a few hours after the outpatient surgery, and he expects to be healthy well before the start of training camp in the final week of September.

Last summer Deng signed a four-year, $72-million contract with the Lakers, making him the team’s highest-paid player.

Deng played in 56 games, starting 49 of them. The Lakers replaced Deng with rookie Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup on Feb. 6. He played in a reserve role for seven games before being shut down for the remainder of the season so the Lakers could give more time to their young players.

He averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

Personnel moves

Several members of the Lakers support staff are no longer with the organization.

Strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco resigned this week. His assistant, Sean Light, was let go as part of the Lakers’ reorganization of their basketball operations departments.

Tania Jolly, a longtime assistant to the Lakers front office, was also let go two weeks ago. As the coordinator of basketball operations, arranging the Lakers’ travel schedule was among her obligations.

The Lakers also parted ways with Rondre Jackson, their director of player development. Jackson’s responsibilities included aiding the players with their off-court lives. He arranged many of the non-basketball activities they participated in during the season, such as the team trip to Lackland Air Force Base during the team’s April trip to San Antonio.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli