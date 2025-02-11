Lakers sign veteran center Alex Len to bolster frontcourt

Alex Len, who played the last three-plus seasons for the Kings before getting traded and waived, will sign with the Lakers.

The Lakers are signing free-agent 7-foot center Alex Len for the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The team is waiving veteran big man Christian Wood, who has not played since last February while dealing with a left knee injury.

Len, 31, played 36 games this season for Sacramento before being sent to Washington at the trade deadline. He was waived following the three-team trade and intended to sign with the Pacers, but when the Lakers’ trade for Mark Williams got rescinded, Len saw an opportunity for playing time with a contender behind new starter Jaxson Hayes.

In limited playing time this season, the 7-foot, 250-pound Len is averaging 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

A former lottery pick by the Phoenix Suns, Len has spent the majority of his 680-game NBA career as a backup. He’s averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. He provides some size and insurance for the Lakers behind Hayes, the only other true center on the Lakers’ roster.

The team has also deployed small-ball lineups and has Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III on two-way contracts, though two-way players aren’t eligible for postseason play.

Wood, who the Lakers signed two summers ago with the hope of giving the team a true stretch big who can score, hasn’t played since the All-Star break last year, when he underwent knee surgery.

He’s currently rehabbing from subsequent knee procedures.

The Lakers play Wednesday in Utah against the Jazz before the All-Star break.