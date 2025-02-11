Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers sign veteran center Alex Len to bolster frontcourt

Kings center Alex Len in his warmups on the court before a game in Sacramento last month.
Alex Len, who played the last three-plus seasons for the Kings before getting traded and waived, will sign with the Lakers.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow

The Lakers are signing free-agent 7-foot center Alex Len for the remainder of the season, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The team is waiving veteran big man Christian Wood, who has not played since last February while dealing with a left knee injury.

Len, 31, played 36 games this season for Sacramento before being sent to Washington at the trade deadline. He was waived following the three-team trade and intended to sign with the Pacers, but when the Lakers’ trade for Mark Williams got rescinded, Len saw an opportunity for playing time with a contender behind new starter Jaxson Hayes.

Advertisement

In limited playing time this season, the 7-foot, 250-pound Len is averaging 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

A former lottery pick by the Phoenix Suns, Len has spent the majority of his 680-game NBA career as a backup. He’s averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. He provides some size and insurance for the Lakers behind Hayes, the only other true center on the Lakers’ roster.

The team has also deployed small-ball lineups and has Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III on two-way contracts, though two-way players aren’t eligible for postseason play.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gets a hand slap from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) after coming out of the game against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

Plaschke: The Los Angeles Lukas! Newly acquired Doncic dazzles in his Lakers debut

Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut marks a new era for a franchise that has given its fans a reason to cheer for a player who is better than LeBron James.

Wood, who the Lakers signed two summers ago with the hope of giving the team a true stretch big who can score, hasn’t played since the All-Star break last year, when he underwent knee surgery.

He’s currently rehabbing from subsequent knee procedures.

The Lakers play Wednesday in Utah against the Jazz before the All-Star break.

More to Read

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lakers

Advertisement