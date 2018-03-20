Five takeaways from the Lakers' 110-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers

2. Lonzo Ball's play has been mercurial this season and Monday night he was less aggressive than he is when he's at his best. He took only four shots, all of them three-pointers, and made only one. When he did penetrate into the paint, Ball almost exclusively looked for his teammates. "I think I need to be more aggressive, especially tonight," Ball said. "But at the same time we have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball. So someone has to pass so it's kind of my job to get everybody the ball, but I'd definitely like to score a little bit more."