Five takeaways from the Lakers' 128-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

3. The Lakers worked hard after the game to protect Lonzo Ball's confidence. Ball has shot well at times this season, but for the last seven games he has not. He might become a more consistent shooter as his NBA career goes on, but it will be more difficult if his confidence gets crushed in his first year. To that end, teammates were working to keep his spirits up after the game. Walton said he didn't have a problem with Ball's shots. "I want a point guard that's got the courage to step up and take those, even after missing a few," Walton said. "None of those were forced, they were open threes in rhythm. We believe in what he's going to do for us and our future .… We saw at the end of the San Antonio game, he won that game by hitting three straight threes. So he's very capable of doing it, and he's not a selfish player but ... I'm happy that he continued to show the courage that it takes to succeed in this league."