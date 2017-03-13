Lakers' Jordan Clarkson gets props from Luke Walton

The Jordan Clarkson-D’Angelo Russell backcourt was a regularity for the Lakers last season, and Russell is interested in seeing how it might look this season.

With a twist.

“If I got the opportunity to play with him now I would rather him have the ball in his hands and me play off the ball,” Russell said. “Usually when we play in the previous times, it’s been me having the ball, him being a shooting guard off the ball. I want to see how if we’re switched around how that goes.”

The Lakers have asked for improvement from Clarkson’s decision-making all season. Earlier this season, Coach Luke Walton showed Clarkson games from earlier in his career when his assist numbers were high in hopes of reviving his desire to have games like that again.

Walton liked how Clarkson handled that in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He was pretty damn good last night,” Walton said Monday. “His passing, everything.”

Walton was asked for his thoughts on when the two guards are on the court together.

“It hasn’t been great, for whatever reason,” Walton said. “It’s obviously another option that’s been discussed. We’re just not there yet.”

GM meets with team

Rob Pelinka addressed the Lakers before their game Sunday.

It was the first time the Lakers new general manager had met with the team as a whole. He also said he and Magic Johnson planned to have individual meetings with each player.

“For Earvin [Magic Johnson], Luke and I, we see our fundamental purpose, not just one that’s all about leadership in terms of the front office, but that’s also one about service,” Pelinka said of his message to the players. “When I say that, we want to make sure that we establish a platform of excellence for the players in that locker room. That’s the heartbeat of the team. I think the message to the guys is we want to serve your needs to help you be great.”

The Lakers officially hired Pelinka as their general manager on March 7, two weeks after hiring Johnson as the president of basketball operations.

Etc.

Heading into Monday’s game, Ivica Zubac ranked second among NBA rookies in blocks per game with one block per game. He had four blocks against the 76ers, a career high. It was his fifth game with three blocks or more. … The Lakers have used 18 starting lineups this season, nine of them only once. … A large block of Wyoming fans attended Monday’s game, partially to support Larry Nance Jr. Nance, who is the only current NBA player that attended Wyoming, greeted them before the game.

