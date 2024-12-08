Playing without LeBron James, Lakers have several heroes in win over Portland

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura scores on a layup over Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the first half of the Lakers’ 107-98 win Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers had little choice Sunday night in their return to Los Angeles, a style of play chosen for them instead of them choosing it.

LeBron James, upgraded to probable earlier in the day, was suddenly on his way out of the lineup, his sore foot severe enough that his dream of an 82-game season ended Sunday evening.

Without James and still without Austin Reaves, Lakers coach JJ Redick said his team would need to play with distinct characteristics.

“We’re going to have to move,” Redick said before the game. “We’re going to have to cut. We’re going to have to pass. We’re going to have to play in transition.”

If this sounds familiar it’s because it’s how Redick has said he wants the Lakers to play with James on the court.

Without him Sunday night in a 107-98 win against Portland, the Lakers didn’t need one hero to take over. The stars of the game changed by the moment — Anthony Davis dominating the paint early. Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent’s defense triggering the Lakers’ first great run. Rui Hachimura, in front of countryman Shohei Ohtani, efficiently carving up the defense. And D’Angelo Russell playing himself into rhythm first by doing the little things and then by doing the flashy things, hitting the crowd-igniting threes that helped carry the Lakers at times a season ago.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton in the first half Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Davis finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Russell had season highs with 28 points and 14 assists coming off the bench, giving the Lakers’ second-unit some desperately needed teeth. And Hachimura scored a season-high 23 on just 13 shots while getting four steals.

As the Lakers have entered into a bit of an early-season identity crisis, their offensive style has swung from Redick’s preferred motion-based system to more deliberate basketball. Part of that, of course, has to do with Reaves missing the last five games, the Lakers losing one of their primary half-court weapons. Part of it though, has been James admitted adjustments to the Lakers’ plans.

Lakers guard Dalton Knecht hangs on the rim after dunking against Portland on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The team’s struggles trying to find the right compromise was a guaranteed challenge, the early-season buy-in and execution were sure to suffer once old habits resurfaced. The challenge now for Redick and the players is to re-capture who they were early and reinforce that it’s who they should be moving forward.

A game like Sunday’s, even against the third-worst team in the West, can have some utility for the team as it gets healthier and the challenges increase.

The Lakers now have four days off before they play the Timberwolves in Minnesota, time they need to rest, to recover and to reconsider what kind of basketball they should be playing.