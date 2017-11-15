Joel Embiid drops 46 points as the 76ers fight off Lakers

As Magic Johnson danced from his seat on stage at the NBA draft lottery, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat next to him stone-faced. Had the Lakers pick fallen out of the top three, it would have belonged to the 76ers. Instead the Lakers kept their pick, took Lonzo Ball with it.

Embiid got the next laugh, though. On Wednesday night he dominated the Lakers, scoring a career high 46 points making 14 of 20 shots. Embiid also shot 19 free throws and made 16 of them.

The Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109, dropping to 6-9 this season. Philadelphia improved to 8-6.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with a career high 26 points and a career high 11 rebounds. It was his third career triple double. Kyle Kuzma also scored a career high 24 points with seven rebounds.

Lonzo Ball made only one of nine shots, and none of his six three-point attempts. He finished with two points, five rebounds and two assists as he faced rookie of the year frontrunner Ben Simmons, who notched 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points off the bench for the Lakers.

