Lakers trade with Chicago Bulls to move up in second round of NBA draft

The Lakers have made a move to a better position in the second round of the Thursday night’s NBA draft, moving up to the 45th pick and sending their 55th pick and cash to the Chicago Bulls, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The cost of the pick was about $2.5 million, and it may put the Lakers in position to draft a center.

People around the league said the Lakers are trying to put themselves in position to draft center Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Creighton University. Kalkbrenner is older at 23, but he’s 7-1 and averaged 19.4 points and 9.0 rebounds last season, and he shot 66.3% from the field and 34% from three-point range.

And the Lakers’ biggest need this offseason is a center.