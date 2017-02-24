Lakers get back to work and lose to the Thunder, 110-93

After a wacky All-Star break, Friday night offered a return to normalcy for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With new president of basketball operations Magic Johnson watching and evaluating at Chesapeake Energy Arena, they played a game for the first time in nine days.

They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-93, falling despite cutting their deficit to single-digits in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers shot 35 three-pointers, and only made seven of them. They shot 39.6% overall.

D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, with six assists and four rebounds. He made three of the 12 three-pointers he shot. Reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. had only four points, but a season high 12 rebounds – two shy of his career high.

While the Lakers kept Thunder star Russell Westbrook from doing too much damage, Westbrook still managed a triple double by the third quarter – his 28th of the season. Westbrook scored 17 points with 18 rebounds and 17 assists.

It was the Lakers’ first game without veteran shooting guard Lou Williams, and first game with Corey Brewer, whom they acquired in the trade. Brewer first practiced with the Lakers on Thursday and played four minutes.

