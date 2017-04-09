D'Angelo Russell's last-second three-pointer lifts Lakers to 110-109 win over Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell stepped back as time expired to shoot a three-pointer. The ball hit the rim, bounced high into the air and went through the basket to give the Lakers a 110-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Russell ran toward his teammates, then raced into the stands and into the arms of his brother, who embraced him for several seconds.

The Lakers improve to 25-55 with the win, which kept them a game and a half ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who also won on Sunday, in the standings. Russell finished with 16 points on six-of-19 shooting.

Tyler Ennis led the Lakers with a team-high 20 points.

The Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins (41) and Karl-Anthony Towns (40) combined for 81 points. Towns finished with 21 rebounds.

The Suns are the Lakers only threat for lottery positioning. Phoenix beat the Dallas Mavericks to improve to 24-57. If the Lakers lose their last two games and the Suns lose their final game, Phoenix will finish with the second-worst record in the NBA and Los Angeles will finish with the third worst. That will give the Lakers about a 47% chance to get a lottery pick in the top three in next month’s NBA draft.

If the Lakers’ highest pick in the first round falls out of the top three they will surrender it to the Philadelphia 76ers and will also have to give up an unprotected 2019 first-round selection to the Orlando Magic. If that pick this spring remains in the top three, they will give next year’s first-round pick to Philadelphia and two second-round picks to Orlando.

While Ricky Rubio scored a career high against the Lakers two weeks ago in Minneapolis, he missed six shots before making his first and the Lakers took advantage of his cold start to lead by eight points after one quarter.

The Lakers’ defense, suspect at the start of the season, also contributed. The Timberwolves made only 38.9% of their first-quarter shots.

The Lakers built a lead as big as 16 points in the first half, but with the help of an 8-0 run to close the second quarter, the Timberwolves closed the gap to only two points at halftime.

Out of the break, Minnesota quickly took the lead with a 9-0 run that included five points from Wiggins to start the third quarter. The Lakers shot 52.6% while the Timberwolves shot 61.1%, but Los Angeles still only trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter.

Metta World Peace entered the game in the fourth to a raucous ovation. The crowd piqued in anticipation every time he seemed poised to shoot and he didn’t disappoint them. World Peace made two three-pointers and finished the game with eight points.

