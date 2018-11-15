LeBron James scores 44 to become fifth leading scorer in NBA history in Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers

There are some nights when there is nothing an opponent can do about LeBron James.
There are some nights when his shot seems too sure, his focus too narrow and his will too intense.
Sometimes on those nights he makes history.
With 44 points in a 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, James became the fifth leading scorer in NBA history. He passed Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points before the introduction of the three-point line.
Fittingly, James passed Chamberlain with an old-fashioned three-point play. He drove in and hit a floater with 3:55 left in the game and got fouled. The ensuing free throw was James’ 39th point of the night and the 31,420th of his career.
The Lakers also won their second consecutive game against the Portland Trail Blazers, after losing 16 in a row. They have now won four games in a row and six of their last seven games.
After a 16-point third quarter, James was just six points from Chamberlain’s mark. He sat to begin the fourth. He re-entered the game with 7:03 left in the fourth. Three days after calling his own free throw shooting garbage, James made every one of the 13 free throw attempts in the second half.
With 10 rebounds and nine assists, James came close to his second triple double as a Laker. He passed it to Brandon Ingram near the end of the game, but Ingram airballed his shot, to the crowd’s dismay.