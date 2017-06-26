LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball appear on WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' and learn about the dangers of a live microphone

LaVar Ball took part in what was supposed to be a fun segment with his sons Lonzo and LaMelo on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” TV show, but the segment quickly went off the rails in more ways than one.

“Monday Night Raw” was broadcast live from Staples Center on the USA Network, and the Balls appeared on Miz TV, the in-show interview segment hosted by WWE heel The Miz.

The ring had four mannequins wearing “Big Baller” T-shirts. Miz introduced LaVar Ball and his son, LaMelo. LaVar got booed as he ran down and slid into the ring. LaVar started hyping the Big Baller brand and got booed again. LaMelo didn’t say anything, but seemed to be having the time of his life.

LaVar then introduced Lonzo, who came down to cheers. He said he was happy to be in Stapes Center for the first time as a Laker, which also drew cheers. That was the end of Lonzo’s participation in the segment.

Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball and his family arrive on the set of "Miz TV" for a memorable edition of the "must-see" talk show. #RAW More ACTION on WWE NETWORK : http: ... Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball and his family arrive on the set of "Miz TV" for a memorable edition of the "must-see" talk show. #RAW More ACTION on WWE NETWORK : http: ... See more videos

Miz said he was happy to announce a partnership between himself and the Big Baller brand, and it was at this point that the segment went off the rails. LaVar took over, said Miz wasn’t big enough for them and then proceeded to say things like, “There are only two dudes better than I am and I’m both of them,” and then ripped off his T-shirt and challenged Miz to a fight. This was met with laughter from Lonzo and LaMelo, a junior-to-be at Chino Hills High . Then LaVar ran around the ring.

LaMelo, had a live microphone in his hand and said, “Beat that --- “ using a pejorative for African-Americans. He was laughing when he said it and was having fun watching his dad go crazy in the ring. But social media is already picking up on it, so the Ball family may have some explaining to do Tuesday.

WWE responded to what happened with the following: "The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

Houston.mitchell@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimeshouston