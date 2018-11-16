The Hummer H2 that LeBron James received as an 18th birthday present is up for auction

The 2003 Hummer H2 that LeBron James received as a present from his mother for his 18th birthday will be one of two vehicles with ties to the NBA that will go on the auction block next week.
The other vehicle is a one-of-a-kind 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish that was produced for the 50th anniversary of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bidding will start at $50,000 for the Hummer and $30,000 for the Aston Martin.
A few eyebrows were raised, and clearance had to be given by the Ohio High School Athletic Assn., for James to keep his eligibility after Gloria James gave the heralded high school star the gift when he was a senior.
The Hummer H2 has been driven only 28,532 miles and includes 28-inch rims, a custom chrome grill, multiple TV screens, a JBL sound system as well as a Playstation and DirecTV TracVision, according to Goldin Auctions.
The vehicle was featured on the Speed Channel show “Unique Whips” from 2005 to 2008. It was painted white from its original pewter color during one of the episodes. It has been on display since its purchase in January 2014 by the Greater Cleveland Auto Auction.
“This vehicle is a foundational element of the LeBron James story,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. “Before he was known as one of the greatest players in basketball history, LeBron was introduced to the world as the high school basketball player from Akron with the H2 Hummer.”
The vehicles will be part of Goldin’s 2018 Holiday Auction that begins Monday and ends Dec. 8. A preview of the auction is available at GoldinAuctions.com.