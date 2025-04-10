LeBron James is plastic, it’s fantastic: Mattel unveils Ken doll modeled after Lakers star

Mattel’s new doll modeled after basketball icon LeBron James is one inch taller than other Ken dolls.

Basketball icon LeBron James is bringing big Ken-ergy to the toy world.

Barbie maker Mattel on Wednesday announced that the influential Lakers star would be the first professional male athlete to have a Ken doll modeled in his likeness. The newly introduced doll will be the first product in Mattel’s new line of “Kenbassador” toys. Last year, the toy giant released a line of several Barbie dolls modeled after women sports stars including tennis legend Venus Williams.

This new take on Ken, Barbie’s longtime best friend, “celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” said Krista Berger, Mattel’s senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls.

James’ figure, one inch taller than the typical Ken doll, emulates the Lakers forward’s fashion sense with a blue varsity jacket patched with his initials, “LJ,” and his signature 23 jersey number. The Kenbassador also sports a pair of Nike high-tops, patterned pants, a gold watch and a black shirt that touts the James Family Foundation motto: “We Are Family.” Accessories include a pair of headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack and an “I Promise” wristband.

James said in Wednesday’s announcement that his partnership with Mattel is rooted in his own experiences with role models. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to,” he said in a statement.

The Ohio native and Cleveland Cavaliers alum added: “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The James-inspired Kenbassador will cost $75 and hit shelves at various retailers Monday. Or in the NBA legend’s words on Instagram: “Lil Bron coming to a store near you!!!”

Despite the intricate details mirrored in his Kenbassador, James joked in a video published by the Associated Press that his Ken figure isn’t entirely accurate.

“I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little frail little fellow,” he said, adding, “Nah, that’s dope.”