Magic Johnson says he wants to 'call the shots' with the Lakers

Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson says he wants to call the shots in his new role with the franchise.

“Working to call the shots, because it only works that way,” Johnson told USA Today. “Right now I’m advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody’s got to say, ‘I’m making the final call,’ all right? And who’s that going to be?

“So, we’ll see what happens.”

Johnson was hired last week as an advisor to the Lakers and will have a role in the ownership, evaluating players and helping the team get back on track with its past success.

Johnson said the decision about his role is in the hands of Lakers President and co-owner Jeanie Buss.

“Look, Jim knows where we are, Jeanie knows where we are, as a franchise, and so some decisions have to be made,” Johnson said, referring to the siblings who run the team. “I may only be in this role for a short term, I may be here for a long time. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I can’t tell you that right now.”

The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, which is the second most behind the Boston Celtics’ 17 championships. Though their 18-37 record this season and 65-181 during the three previous seasons do not match the past success, Johnson knows it’ll take time for the Lakers to be on top of the Western Conference again.

“It’s going to take time and we know that,” he said. “I’m not going to fool nobody and I don’t want the fan base to think, oh, I’m back, so it’s going to turn around tomorrow. It doesn’t work like that.

“You have to make some good decisions, you have to make sure we use the money wisely when we have it for free agents and then we’re going to draft well.”

The Lakers end their five-game road trip tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks and then play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Staples Center.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com