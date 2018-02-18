MLB: Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres reach agreement on eight-year deal

Free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has reached preliminary agreement on an eight-year contract with the San Diego Padres, pending a physical, a person with direct knowledge of the deal says.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because there had been no formal announcement of Hosmer's signing, which would become official once he passes a physical early in the week.
While the final position players reported Sunday — most were already in spring camp — Hosmer wasn't expected until at least Monday.
Hosmer, who spent his first seven major league seasons with Kansas City, would receive a reported $144 million.
The 28-year-old Hosmer batted a career-high .318 in 2017 and matched his best from the previous season with 25 home runs.
A four-time Gold Glover and All-Star in `16, he drove in 94 runs and scored 98 for the Royals last season. He also had a career-best .385 on-base percentage.
Pirates' Elias Diaz talks about his mother's kidnapping
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz says his mother is doing better after a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in Venezuela.
Ana Isabel Soto was rescued last weekend, three days after she was kidnapped. Diaz was given permission to arrive late to spring training, and he spoke to reporters there Sunday. He says his joy was "overwhelming" after his mother was found.
The 27-year-old Diaz says he's trying to move family members out of Venezuela, but the process isn't easy.
Diaz played 64 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .223 with 19 RBIs and 18 runs. He said he was excited to get back on the field, and that he feels he and his mother have been reborn.