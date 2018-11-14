Oakland's Bob Melvin, Atlanta's Brian Snitker voted MLB's top managers

A 63-year-old baseball lifer who played in Atlanta's minor league system from 1977-80, Snitker has spent 42 seasons with the Braves, managing at every level and serving as the big league third base coach from 2007-13. He was managing at Triple-A Gwinnett when took over Atlanta in May 2016 after Fredi Gonzalez was fired for a 9-28 start. The Braves went 59-65 during the rest of the season, and Snitker was given the job full-time.