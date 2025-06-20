LAFC’s hopes of advancing in FIFA Club World Cup shattered in loss to ES Tunis

LAFC players react during a 1-0 loss to ES Tunis in group play at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville on Friday.

Youcef Belaili scored in the 70th minute as Espérance Sportive de Tunis ended LAFC‘s hopes of advancing out of group play at the FIFA Club World Cup in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

LAFC had one final chance to tie it in the 99th minute on Denis Bouanga’s right-footed shot off a penalty kick just in front, but goalkeeper Béchir Ben Säid smothered it.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were in the crowd of 13,651 at 30,000-seat GEODIS Park on a steamy late afternoon.

Key moment: After a back-and-forth pace, Belaili came through with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner through goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ legs.

Takeaways: ES Tunis will finish the round Tuesday night against Chelsea, with second place in Group D and a spot in the round of 16 on the line.

LAFC has been shut out in both of its Club World Cup matches. LAFC had two goals wiped out by offsides in the first half.