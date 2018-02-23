Big names at USC and Arizona linked to college basketball bribery and corruption case

"Chimezie Metu is a special athlete who truly worked his way to the top. I was fortunate enough to help mentor him and develop his skills while he was in high school. But Chimezie is his own man. He makes his own decisions about his future. He is at a great school, is getting good grades and is blessed to be with Coach [Andy] Enfield and his staff. He is a lottery pick in my opinion. He did nothing wrong with regard to Christian Dawkins and he should be cleared to play on Saturday."