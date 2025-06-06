Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Regional playoff results and pairings

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

BASEBALL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo 8, #4 Eastlake 4

DIVISION IV

#2 Ridgeview 7, #3 Estancia 5

DIVISION V

#1 Corcoran 4, #4 Nuview Bridge 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

FINALS

DIVISION I

#7 Patrick Henry (23-10-2) at #1 St. John Bosco (29-4), 1 p.m.

DIVISION II

#8 Rancho Bernardo (20-13) vs. #6 Point Loma (22-12-1) at Dana Middle School, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

#5 University City (22-12) at #2 Mt. Carmel (23-12), 10:30 a.m.

DIVISION IV

#2 Ridgeview (23-11) at #1 Wilmington Banning (24-9)

DIVISION V

#3 Pioneer (19-14) at #1 Corcoran (27-4)

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

#6 Eastlake 3, #2 Westlake 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

FINALS

DIVISION I

#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei (26-7) at #1 El Modena (23-9)

DIVISION II

#6 Eastlake (22-11-1) at #1 El Cajon Christian (24-8-1)

DIVISION III

#2 Legacy (26-7) at #1 Point Loma (27-6-1)

DIVISION IV

#2 Woodlake (29-1) at #1 Pioneer Valley (21-12)

DIVISION V

#2 Orcutt Academy (17-11-1) at #1 Rancho Mirage (21-10)

