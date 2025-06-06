High school baseball and softball: Regional playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo 8, #4 Eastlake 4
DIVISION IV
#2 Ridgeview 7, #3 Estancia 5
DIVISION V
#1 Corcoran 4, #4 Nuview Bridge 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
FINALS
DIVISION I
#7 Patrick Henry (23-10-2) at #1 St. John Bosco (29-4), 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
#8 Rancho Bernardo (20-13) vs. #6 Point Loma (22-12-1) at Dana Middle School, 1 p.m.
DIVISION III
#5 University City (22-12) at #2 Mt. Carmel (23-12), 10:30 a.m.
DIVISION IV
#2 Ridgeview (23-11) at #1 Wilmington Banning (24-9)
DIVISION V
#3 Pioneer (19-14) at #1 Corcoran (27-4)
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#6 Eastlake 3, #2 Westlake 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
FINALS
DIVISION I
#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei (26-7) at #1 El Modena (23-9)
DIVISION II
#6 Eastlake (22-11-1) at #1 El Cajon Christian (24-8-1)
DIVISION III
#2 Legacy (26-7) at #1 Point Loma (27-6-1)
DIVISION IV
#2 Woodlake (29-1) at #1 Pioneer Valley (21-12)
DIVISION V
#2 Orcutt Academy (17-11-1) at #1 Rancho Mirage (21-10)
