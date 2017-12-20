College basketball roundup: Wofford shocks North Carolina

Fletcher Magee scored 27 points to help Wofford stun No. 5 North Carolina 79-75 on Wednesday night, ending the reigning national champion’s 23-game home winning streak.

The Terriers (8-4) led the entire second half and by as many as 14 points before holding off the Tar Heels’ late-game run for a huge road win and their first win over a ranked team in 23 games.

The Tar Heels (10-2) got within a point twice and missed four three-pointers for the tie in the final six minutes. But they never could overtake the Terriers, who played confidently and kept counterpunching every time the Tar Heels made a run.

The Terriers (8-4) closed it out with four straight free throws in the final 15.2 seconds to seal it, then mobbed each other at midcourt as the horn sounded and the Tar Heels headed to the locker room.

Joel Berry II scored 23 points to lead the Tar Heels.

at No. 4 Duke 104, Evansville 40: Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-best 27 points for the Blue Devils, who had one of their best defensive performances of the season. Duke (12-1) blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against slow-paced Evansville.

No. 9 Xavier 81, Marshall 77: Kerem Kanter had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-1), who didn’t have starters J.P. Macura (blurred vision) and Kaiser Gates (dizziness) the entire game and lost freshman Naji Marshall after he took a hard fall late in the first half.

at No. 10 West Virginia 77, Coppin State 38: Teddy Allen scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Mountaineers kept the Eagles winless.

at No. 18 Baylor 80, Southern 60: Manu Lecomte scored 22 points for the Bears, who won their fifth straight game despite turning over the ball 21 times. The Bears (10-2) shot 63% from the field.

at No. 21 Tennessee 66, Furman 61: Grant Williams scored a tiebreaking basket with 54 seconds left as the Volunteers (8-2) snapped the Paladins’ five-game winning streak.

at No. 23 Seton Hall 89, Wagner 68: Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Angel Delgado added 15 for the Pirates (10-2), who bounced back from a loss to Rutgers.

at No. 25 Creighton 116, South Carolina Upstate 62: Creighton (10-2) shot nearly 70% during a 58-point first half and cruised to its ninth straight victory.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at UC Riverside 73, Valparaiso 60: Freshman Dikymbe Martin scored a career-high 30 points and the Highlanders (4-7) rolled after taking a 20-5 lead. Max Joseph scored 15 points for the Crusaders (9-4).

WOMEN

No. 11 UCLA 67, at Fordham 30: Jordin Canada scored 16 points and the Bruins (9-2) used a 22-4 run in the second quarter to pull away. Monique Billings had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA. Bre Cavanaugh led the Rams (7-4) with nine points.

USC 71, at Texas Rio Grande Valley 64: The Trojans (10-1) took an 18-9 lead after one quarter and never trailed in the final of the Vaqueros’ holiday tournament. Sadie Edwards had 23 points for USC and Kristen Simon had 12 rebounds. Laura Van Tilburg scored 18 points for the Vaqueros (10-5).

MEN THURSDAY

Long Beach State at Michigan State 4 p.m. PST

UC Irvine at Idaho 6:30 p.m. PST