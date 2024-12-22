Dylan Andrews must reassert himself: Five takeaways from UCLA’s excruciating loss

Success in March, when the games matter most, is rooted in strong guard play.

Fortunately for UCLA, this is still December.

That means the Bruins have plenty of time to resolve what might be their biggest issue. His game-winning shot against Oregon notwithstanding, Dylan Andrews has regressed since emerging as one of the top point guards in the Pac-12 over the final months of last season.

A bottoming out came Saturday during No. 18 UCLA’s 76-74 loss to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic.

Andrews missed five of six shots and finished with more turnovers than assists, including the critical turnover in the final minute that allowed the Tar Heels to complete their comeback from a 16-point deficit. Andrews took an inbounds pass in one corner of the backcourt and immediately had the ball slapped out of his hands and off his leg out of bounds.

It was the third time in the last four games that the usually sure-handed Andrews has finished with more turnovers than assists. Getting Andrews to more closely resemble the player he was late last season must be a top priority going forward.

Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ first loss since early November: