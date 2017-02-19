Dustin Johnson extends Genesis Open lead to two strokes early in third round

The weather-delayed Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club is not only a race to see if anyone can catch second-round leader Dustin Johnson; it’s a race to see if they can finish the tournament before dark.

No one wants the tournament to finish on Monday, which is why the 71 golfers were not bothered by the 6:50 a.m. start on Sunday. This will likely be the only day of the four-round tournament that does not have a significant weather delay.

Johnson, playing with Pat Perez and Cameron Tringale, extended his one-shot lead to two after five holes. All three players birdied the par-five first hole, but Johnson picked up a stroke on the fifth, making a five-foot birdie putt.

Four shots back at eight under were Kevin Na, who eagled the first hole, and Charley Hoffman and Scott Brown. Na is through seven, and Brown and Hoffman through six.

There were seven players at seven under.

