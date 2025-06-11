Jo Adell continues his home run surge as Angels sweep the Athletics
-
-
- Share via
Jo Adell homered in a wild six-run sixth inning and the Angels overcame two homers by Brent Rooker to beat the Athletics 6-5 at Angel Stadium on Wednesday and sweep a three-game series.
Adell’s 13th homer was his sixth in nine games.
His two-run shot capped a rally that saw Athletics starter JP Sears ejected after giving way to reliever Grant Holman (4-2) with one out. Holman walked Mike Trout on a 3-2 pitch he believed was a strike to load the bases. Holman hit Taylor Ward to bring in a run and Jorge Soler followed with a two-RBI single. That’s when Sears was tossed after yelling animatedly from the dugout.
Osvaldo Bido relieved Holman and Travis d’Arnaud gave the Angels the lead with a sacrifice fly. Adell followed with homer.
Rooker’s two-run homer in the seventh, his 15th this season, cut the Angels’ lead to 6-5. He had four hits including a double. He scored three runs and drove in three.
Kyle Hendricks (4-6) went six innings and gave up three runs, two earned, and seven hits. Reid Detmers pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
The A’s have lost 23 of 27 games.
The Athletics’ Jacob Wilson, second in the majors with a .366 average, missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring.
Key moment
Soler’s two-run groundball single somehow evaded the Athletics’ diving middle infielders to tie the score and that’s when Sears, in line for a win, boiled over.
Key stat
The Angels swept a home series for the first time since June 24-26, 2024. That also came against the A’s.
Up next
The Angels’ Jack Kochanowicz (3-7, 5.61 ERA) will pitch against Charlie Morton (2-7, 6.59) at Baltimore on Friday.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.