U.S. Open: Roger Federer’s retirement talk was ‘total joke’

Frances Tiafoe has long been considered one of the most promising members of the next generation of elite men’s players. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old from Maryland earned his first U.S. Open win, upsetting No. 29 Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. He earned his tour title in February. In a mild upset, Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium defeated No. 24 seed CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 7-6 (3). ... No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 rout of lucky loser Peter Polansky of Canada. ... No. 4 women’s seed Angelique Kerber got past Margarita Gasparyan of Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3. ... No. 7 men’s seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, advanced to the second round when Marius Copil of Romania retired. Copil said on Twitter he had “no power” in his left leg. ... U.S. wild-card entrant Tim Smyczek was beaten by Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (2) , 6-4, 6-3. ... In two All-American matchups, Taylor Townsend beat wild card Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, while Francesca Di Lorenzo defeated Christina McHale 6-1, 7-6 (1). ... Nicole Gibbs of Venice lost to No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.