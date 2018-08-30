U.S. Tennis Assn. expresses 'regret' to violation assessed to Alize Cornet for changing her shirt

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 women’s winner, knew little about her second-round opponent, qualifier Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. “When I walked on court I was, like, ‘OK, that's who that is,’” Stephens said. She made sure Kalinina wouldn’t be known as a giant killer. “Sometimes it's not going to be the best, but you've just got to battle through,” Stephens said after her 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory. She will next face Victoria Azarenka, a two-time U.S. Open finalist and former world No. 1 who eased past No. 25 Daria Gavrilova of Australia, 6-1, 6-2. Azarenka left the tour while involved in a dispute over custody of her son and returned in April. She got a wild card to play here for the first time since 2015.