NBA roundup: Late block by LeBron James seals Cavaliers win

A dramatic, disturbing month for the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with a defensive stop. Go figure.
LeBron James scored 24 points and turned away James Johnson before he could get off a shot in the final seconds as the Cavaliers began a long stretch without injured All-Star Kevin Love by holding off the Miami Heat 91-89 on Wednesday night in Cleveland
"I was going downhill against him. I liked what I was doing. The only thing is, he's LeBron," Johnson said.
With the Cavaliers clinging to a two-point lead, Johnson drove the right side for a potential game- tying shot, but was stopped in his tracks by James on the baseline. Johnson then fumbled the ball away as the horn sounded.
at Boston 103, New York 73: Terry Rozier filled in nicely for Kyrie Irving, logging his first career triple-double in his first NBA start for the Celtics. Rozier collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become just the second player in NBA history with a triple-double in his first start, joining Tony Wroten for Philadelphia on Nov. 13, 2013.
at Brooklyn 116, Philadelphia 108: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points and D'Angelo Russell added 22 for the Nets, who snapped a four-game skid. Brooklyn took charge of a close game with an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. J.J. Redick, who missed seven games because of a leg injury, scored 20 in his return to the 76ers lineup.
at Indiana 105, Memphis 101: Myles Turner scored 15 points, including two free throws that gave the Pacers a 102-101 lead with 34 seconds left. With two seconds remaining, Wayne Selden missed a floater in the lane that would have given Grizzlies the lead.
Charlotte 123, at Atlanta 110: Kemba Walker made a career-high nine three-pointers and finished with 38 points for the Hornets. Dwight Howard had 20 points in his first return to Atlanta after one season with his hometown Hawks.
at Portland 124, Chicago 108: CJ McCollum scored a franchise-record 28 points in the first period and finished with a career-high 50 through three for the Trail Blazers before heading to the bench.
at Phoenix 102, Dallas 88: Josh Jackson scored a career-high 21 points and T.J. Warren added 20 for the Suns, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Phoenix backup point guard Isaiah Canaan broke his left ankle in a gruesome injury late in the first quarter.
at Orlando 127, Lakers 105